Bonterra Energy (BNE) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.73.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.38 million and a P/E ratio of 35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.31 and a 1 year high of C$20.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 474.42%.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,537,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,116,278.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,500 shares of company stock worth $397,004.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

