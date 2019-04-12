Bonness Enterprises Inc. Buys Shares of 32,700 Canon Inc (CAJ)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Canon by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Canon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

CAJ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 2,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Canon Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Canon had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Canon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.99%.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

