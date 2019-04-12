Boku (BOKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BOKU opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. Boku has a one year low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 189.45 ($2.48). The company has a market cap of $272.75 million and a P/E ratio of -58.50.

In related news, insider Mark Jorge Britto acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £300,000 ($392,003.14). Also, insider Stuart Paul Neal sold 58,986 shares of Boku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £63,704.88 ($83,241.71).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

