BOK Financial (BOKF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company's earnings estimates have been revised downward ahead of the first-quarter 2019 results. Yet, the company has displayed an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. We believe BOK Financial’s diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint will support growth in the upcoming quarters. The company's continued expansion via acquisitions is also expected to drive the top line further. Also, lower tax rate, increasing loan balances and rising interest rates will provide support to the company's financials. Nevertheless, consistently mounting operational costs might be a near-term headwind. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities remain a concern.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOKF. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Kaiser acquired 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.83 per share, with a total value of $257,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

