BNP PARIBAS/S Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (BNPQY)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BNP PARIBAS/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Timat now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.45.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on BNP PARIBAS/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.70%.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

