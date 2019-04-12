BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €55.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.40 ($64.42) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNP. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.90 ($62.67) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.75 ($61.33).

BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

