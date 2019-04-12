BNCCORP (BNCC) vs. WSFS Financial (WSFS) Financial Comparison

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BNCCORP does not pay a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BNCCORP and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A WSFS Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.15%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and WSFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $53.49 million 1.77 $6.84 million N/A N/A WSFS Financial $455.51 million 2.86 $134.74 million $3.55 11.71

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 12.78% 9.07% 0.69% WSFS Financial 29.58% 14.60% 1.61%

Summary

WSFS Financial beats BNCCORP on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. It offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

