B&M European Value Retail (BME) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BME. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a top pick rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 445.38 ($5.82).

BME stock opened at GBX 395.60 ($5.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 12,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £39,989.76 ($52,253.70). Also, insider Peter Bamford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,580.16). Insiders acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $6,571,326 in the last ninety days.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

