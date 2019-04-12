Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) Receives $2.67 Average PT from Analysts

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,048,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 248,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKEP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 82,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,621. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.86. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

