BLOCKv Reaches Market Cap of $9.29 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $18,568.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00364842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.01403213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00223047 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005694 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,613,594 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX, Tidex, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

