BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Miller Industries worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $35.26.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.97 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 4.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

