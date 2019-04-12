BlackRock Inc. Has $28.23 Million Stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,339,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,399 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.90% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $28,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 420,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,633,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 354,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 55.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17, a PEG ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBD. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

In related news, insider Gerrard Schmid acquired 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $195,553.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,475.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 90,322 shares of company stock worth $851,258. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

