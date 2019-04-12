BlackRock Inc. Has $27.66 Million Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

EAF stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 100.98% and a net margin of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

