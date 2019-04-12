BlackRock Inc. Has $26.76 Million Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,423 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.85% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $26,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 321,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 317,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 222,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of ACRS opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

