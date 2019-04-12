BlackRock Inc. Buys 21,376 Shares of CAI International Inc (CAI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CAI International worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CAI International by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in CAI International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 274,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,827,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAI International by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CAI International by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 243,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CAI International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

CAI opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CAI International Inc has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). CAI International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Sawka sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $232,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,265.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Garcia bought 10,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $235,921.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

