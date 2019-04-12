Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) Stake Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 385.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,050,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 328,058 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,701,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 90,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of BKCC opened at $6.05 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

