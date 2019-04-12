BitRewards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,250.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BitRewards has a total market cap of $147,010.00 and $6,250.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitRewards Token Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,119,130 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

