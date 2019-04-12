BitCoin One Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoin One has a market cap of $17,923.00 and approximately $373.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoin One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00361167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.01398812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00222641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005595 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 108,114,251 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,567 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoin One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoin One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.