Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $1.08

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $166.27 million and $7.62 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00021362 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00022562 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004452 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002156 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00107230 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, Indodax, Bithumb, Coinnest, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.