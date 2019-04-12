BioMarin Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,072 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,465% compared to the typical volume of 452 call options.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $78.99 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.18 and a beta of 1.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush set a $127.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,290 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $192,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,348. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 275,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

