Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.18

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 2913115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.13 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $5,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $287,134.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 373,913 shares in the company, valued at $20,064,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,206 shares of company stock worth $14,996,874. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,719,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,499,000 after buying an additional 225,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after buying an additional 105,913 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 921,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 227,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 855,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

