Biogen Inc (BIIB) Holdings Lessened by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.04.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $233.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

