Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $227,000 in Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Stock

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 157.8% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.72.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $777,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total transaction of $354,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,476 shares of company stock worth $4,654,783. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.70. 23,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,991. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

