BidaskClub Upgrades Kindred Biosciences (KIN) to “Sell”

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,816. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $347.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 741,840 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,047,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 504,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,410,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

