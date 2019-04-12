BidaskClub Upgrades Discovery Communications (DISCA) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DISCA. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.34.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $474,919.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

