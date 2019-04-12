BidaskClub Lowers Repligen (RGEN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Repligen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

RGEN stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $131,107.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $441,099.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,289.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,437 shares of company stock worth $2,855,032. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

