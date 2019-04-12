BidaskClub Downgrades Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DMLP traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,973. The company has a market capitalization of $623.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

