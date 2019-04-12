Betterment LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Stock

Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,902,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28,262.7% in the fourth quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,251,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $129.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

