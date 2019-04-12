Betterment LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,735,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,166,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $190.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

