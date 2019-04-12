Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €9.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.28 ($11.96).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.05 ($11.68) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

