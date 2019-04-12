Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €9.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.28 ($11.96).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.05 ($11.68) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

