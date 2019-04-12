Belden (BDC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDC. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.92 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Belden to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 158,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,036. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Belden has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,931,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 177,716 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 742,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 151,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

