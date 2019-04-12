Befesa (BFSA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.40 ($59.77).

Shares of ETR:BFSA traded up €0.80 ($0.93) on Thursday, hitting €38.55 ($44.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,921 shares. Befesa has a 1 year low of €34.35 ($39.94) and a 1 year high of €46.65 ($54.24). The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.96.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

