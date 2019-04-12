Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Tops $0.0305 on Top Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $50.98 and $7.50. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $452,462.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 181,874,915 coins and its circulating supply is 180,737,763 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

