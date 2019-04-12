Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.71 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/bed-bath-beyond-bbby-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.