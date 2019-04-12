Beacon Financial Group Has $3.27 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $120.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $120.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.01.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

