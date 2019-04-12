Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock Price Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00. The company traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 884,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,001,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. GMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

