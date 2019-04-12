Barclays Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (BEI)

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.33 ($108.53).

BEI stock opened at €94.50 ($109.88) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of €103.25 ($120.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

