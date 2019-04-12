Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target (up from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target (up from GBX 6,300 ($82.32)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,105 ($92.84).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RB opened at GBX 5,928 ($77.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 100.20 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $70.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, with a total value of £4,608 ($6,021.17). Also, insider Elane Stock purchased 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, with a total value of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.