Barclays Raises Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Price Target to $12.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,340 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,964,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 896.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,109,615 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,738 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 181,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,744 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

