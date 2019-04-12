Barclays PLC Sells 17,375 Shares of Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at $12,289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 317,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at $4,511,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Evolus by 87.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $24.53 on Friday. Evolus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $700.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 5.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

