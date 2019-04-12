Barclays PLC Has $79,000 Holdings in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,074,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ATEN stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. A10 Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.73.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $61.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 9,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $65,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $28,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

