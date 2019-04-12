Barclays Increases AVEVA Group (AVV) Price Target to GBX 3,370

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,740 ($35.80) to GBX 3,370 ($44.04) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

AVV has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target (down from GBX 2,970 ($38.81)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,982.86 ($38.98).

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,302 ($43.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,946 ($25.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,408 ($44.53). The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.51.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

