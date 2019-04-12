Bank of The West Lowers Stake in Mylan NV (MYL)

Bank of The West reduced its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mylan were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mylan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,774,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 506,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mylan by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,226,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,280,000 after acquiring an additional 818,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $169,463,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut their price target on Mylan to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mylan in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Mylan’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

