Bank of The West Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stock

Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $110.91 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $112.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

