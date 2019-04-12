Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 246,125 Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.88.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 246,125 Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-246125-shares-of-mesa-air-group-inc-mesa.html.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.