Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2,156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPN opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.35. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $539.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Superior Energy Services Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

