Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 64,186 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Sonic Automotive worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,338,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,641,000 after buying an additional 189,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 686,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 64,186 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-acquires-64186-shares-of-sonic-automotive-inc-sah.html.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.