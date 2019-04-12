Bank of America Lowers Boeing (BA) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $420.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $480.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus increased their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $409.61.

BA opened at $370.16 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boeing news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.46, for a total value of $3,488,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145,567 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,801,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,815,492,000 after acquiring an additional 194,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

