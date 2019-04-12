Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of Heartland Financial USA worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.16 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/bank-of-america-corp-de-decreases-stake-in-heartland-financial-usa-inc-htlf.html.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.