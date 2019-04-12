Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 23,781 Shares of Wingstop Inc (WING)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of Wingstop worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 16,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $77.36 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.76 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.98.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,998 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,761.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $173,254.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock worth $3,371,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

